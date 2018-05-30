At a time when Pakistan continues to violate ceasefire along the border, Indian DGMO Lt General Anil Chauhan and his Pakistani counterpart General Sahir Shamshad Mirza hold deliberations to improve the situation. Both countries also agreed to fully implement 2003 ceasefire pact. According to Home Ministry, the number of ceasefire violations reported is already close to 1,300 this year.

India and Pakistan on Tuesday agreed to improve the situation on the border. Indian Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lt General Anil Chauhan and his Pakistani counterpart General Sahir Shamshad Mirza hold deliberations on recent ceasefire violations along the International Border and Line of Control (LoC) and agreed to fully implement the November 2003 ceasefire pact. As per reports, respecting the ceasefire violations doesn’t mean that India would bring down the intensity of its counter-infiltration measures along the border. Also, both the countries have agreed to resolve all outstanding issues through regular flag meetings.

According to Home Ministry reports, ceasefire violations have been spiked in the recent times, which have adversely affected the lives of residents living in villages near borders. The government reports say that around 1,300 ceasefire violations have been reported this year, breaching all annual records since the 2003 ceasefire pact came into existence. Security forces of both countries are regularly using light artillery guns, anti-tank guided missiles, and heavy mortars.

Speaking on the current border situation, Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj recently said that residents dying on the border, terror, and talks can’t go together. However, Swaraj accepted the fact that deliberations at DGMOs, NSAs level would likely to continue, but the comprehensive bilateral dialogue between both countries would not start as Pakistan continues to violate ceasefire along the International Border and LoC.

According to Home Ministry reports, India has lost 36 soldiers and civilians in this year ceasefire violations by Pakistan. However, casualties on Pakistan is yet to be ascertained, but Indian Army officials say that situation on Pakistani side is even worse. In 2016, 443 ceasefire violations were recorded. According to the official statement issued after meeting between both countries DGMOs, “The Indian Army DGMO agreed with the proposal to undertake sincere measures to improve the existing situation to ensure peace and avoidance of hardships to the civilians along the borders.”

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App