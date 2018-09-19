A mutilated body of a BSF jawan who had gone missing a few days ago was recovered by the Indian forces along the India-Pakistan border in Jammu on Tuesday night. As per reports, the Indian jawan was killed by the Border Action Team of Pakistan.

Just a few hours before the India and Pakistan were set to play at the Asia Cup on Wednesday, a mutilated body of a BSF jawan who had gone missing a few days ago was recovered by the Indian forces along the India-Pakistan border in Jammu on Tuesday night. As per reports, the Indian jawan was killed by the Border Action Team of Pakistan. Reports add that after the jawan was kidnapped, his weapon was taken away and was brutally thrashed. Later, his body was found with his throat slit.

During the medical examination, several wounds were found jawan’s body that further unearthed the brutally he went through, before being killed. Commenting on the killing of the BSF jawan, some senior official said that the jawan was shot dead with a precise aim by the Pakistan bullets.

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2018 match preview: Rohit Sharma and men all set to face inform Pakistan

The following incident has reportedly invoked the sentiments of the citizens of the country who are currently questing such a ghastly act by Pakistan. Several social media users have also said that India should boycott Pakistan at Asia Cup and avoid playing cricket with Pakistan.

Earlier, the media reports claimed that newly-elected Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will also be attending the cricket match which is set to take place in Dubai today.

While talking to the media, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharamn had condemned the recent visit of Navjot Singh Sidhu to Pakistan and said that his hug to Pakistan Army general demoralises the forces.

India vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2018 highlights: India beat Hong Kong by 26 runs

The following incident of Jawan being killed comes just a few days after the Pakistan Army had opened fire on the Indian borders. During the incident, one jawan was severely injured in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district in Jammu.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More