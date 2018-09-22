Army chief General Bipin Singh Rawat said that India needs to take stern action to avenge the barbarism that terrorists and the Pakistan Army have been carrying out. "Yes, it's time to give it back to them in the same coin, not resorting to similar kind of barbarism. But I think the other side must also feel the same pain," he added.

Indian Army chief General Bipin Singh Rawat on Saturday called for iron-fist action against Pakistan for failing to stop menace at the India-Pakistan borders. He said that Pakistan deserves stern retaliation for the barbarism its army is carrying out. Shunning the impact of ongoing Rafale deal fiasco, the Army chief asserted that due to the modernisation of weapons, there is a constant need of upgradation of the armoury and hence, India will continue to purchase arms.

Earlier, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had reacted furiously to India’s decision of cancelling the formal meeting between the two countries’ foreign ministers. In a tweet, Imran Khan called Indian leaders small men with big positions.

Reacting to Imran Khan’s comments, General Bipin Singh Rawat said that Indian government’s policy on Pakistan has been quite clear and concise. “We’ve made no bones about the fact that talks and terrorism can’t go hand in hand. Pakistan needs to curb the menace of terrorism,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has come under fire from the Opposition after former President of France Francois Hollande revealed in an interview that the Indian PM had refrained from choosing a state-owned firm and rather made Anil Ambani-owned Reliance a partner of Dassault to carry out the Rafale deal. The multi-million deal was already a much-debated subject in the political sphere, where the Congress-led Opposition has continued to call it the biggest scam under Modi-regime, and it has intensified even further.

Speaking on the Rafale deal row, General Bipin Singh Rawat said that it will not affect the acquisition of weapons that India need. “We continuously need modern weapons. There is a limit till which we can use a particular weapon, and as new technologies come, we also want them to be included in our forces. So buying of weapons will continue.”

“But I don’t agree that it reduces our spirit. It’s not that we don’t have some other option. I don’t want to talk specifically about Rafale, but modern weapons are the need of every force. The delay in the composition is not good for the forces,” added the Indian Army chief.

