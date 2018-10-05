In a statement issued in public, the MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that India rejects the allegations made by Pakistan about reported use of chemical weapons by Indian security forces against Indian citizens. Kumar added that such allegations are not new and totally unfounded.

India on Friday rejected the allegations of Pakistan where it claimed that India is using chemical weapons on Indian citizens in Kashmir. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reiterated India’s stance against the use of chemical weapons by “anyone, at any time and anywhere”. India also condemned Pakistan for making false accusations and acting in a highly irresponsible manner at the international platform.

India’s rebuttal has come after Pakistan’s foreign office representative Mohammad Faisal on Thursday levelled allegations that Indian military forces have been using chemical weapons against Kashmiris of India.

In a statement issued in public, the MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that India rejects the allegations made by Pakistan about reported use of chemical weapons by Indian security forces against Indian citizens. Kumar added that such allegations are not new and totally unfounded.

“India has repeatedly stated its opposition to use of chemical weapons by anyone, at any time and anywhere,” added the MEA spokesperson.

The statement further read that India is an original signatory to the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) and the international community has recognised India’s abiding commitment and contribution to the CWC which is the universal multilateral instrument prohibiting the use of chemical weapons.

“It’s, therefore, a matter of deep concern that Pakistan repeatedly tries to make such false allegations. They are acting in a highly irresponsible manner with the sole purpose of repeating untruths in vain hope that international community will start believing in their falsehood,” said Raveesh Kumar slamming Pakistan in his statement.

Later in the day, India lodged protests over Noor-Ul-Haq Qadri, Pakistan Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, sharing dias with the United Nations proscribed terrorist Hafiz Saeed. The protests were launched by Indian High Commission in Islamabad, Pakistan.

