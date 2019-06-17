India vs Pakistan World Cup 2019: Amit Shah on Sunday took a jibe at the Pakistan Cricket Team after India registered its seventh straight win against Pakistan in the World Cup qualifiers. In a tweet, he congratulated Team India for its impressive win over Pakistan.

In yet another anticipated match, India managed to triumph over Pakistan with a massive victory in the 2019 ICC World Cup Qualifiers despite rains with Pakistan struggling to chase a target of 327 runs thumped by the Indian Cricket Team.

The decider was Duckworth Lewis method which contained the 50-over match to 40 overs under which Pakistan could only manage to score 212 for a loss of 6 wickets, thus aiding India to register its 7th consecutive qualifiers World Cup victory in the 50-over format. Soon enough social media was flooded with congratulatory and hate messages alike for both the teams. On one hand, Pakistan fans and celebrities expressed their disappointment over their team’s poor performance, the Indian Cricket Team, on the other side, garnered appreciation from India as well as across the border.

Union Home Minister and BJP chief Amit Shah on Team India’s win took a jibe at Pakistan saying India successfully executed another strike on Pakistan with the same output. Congratulating Team India he wrote that India was proud of the entire team for their impressive win.

Another strike on Pakistan by #TeamIndia and the result is same. Congratulations to the entire team for this superb performance. Every Indian is feeling proud and celebrating this impressive win. #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/XDGuG3OiyK — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 16, 2019

Tweeple too was quirky enough to respond as some commented on Shah’s tweet with ‘How’s the Josh’ chant, the famous one-liner from the movie, Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Another highlight from yesterday’s match was Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed’s yawn during the 1st innings. And the internet, of course, was quick to spot it. As if team’s dismal performance on the field wasn’t enough, Ahmed was mocked for his lack of intensity in such a crucial game.

Pakistani captain #SarfarazAhmed summing up the #IndiaVsPakistan match in a beautiful gesture. pic.twitter.com/6tTBo6PmlX — Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) June 16, 2019

From Pakistan, the one tweet that grabbed eyeballs was former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi’s tweet congratulating Team India for its victory over Pakistan in the high-octane ICC World Cup 2019 clash at Old Trafford on Sunday. India continued their winning streak against arch-rivals Pakistan as they made it 7-0 with their 89-run victory on Sunday.

Afridi in his tweet credited the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for polishing the youngsters to play in high-pressure situations in big stages. He added that the standard of cricket played by India is exceptionally high

Congratulations to @BCCI on a well deserved win today. The standard of cricket being played has been exceptionally high & credit goes to IPL for not only helping identify & harness talent, but also in equipping younger players with pressure handling techniques #CWC19 #PAKVIND https://t.co/MfiwQxwjrK — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) June 16, 2019

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App