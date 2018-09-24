Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to India's objection on Burhan Wani postage stamps has said that many more are fighting in Kashmir and not all of them are terrorists. India initially agreed for the inter-ministerial talks at the sidelines of United Nations General Assembly sessions in New York, but later said that it would be meaningless to hold talks and cited 2 reasons for it.

After India scrapped India-Pakistan foreign minister talks citing the release of militant Burhan Wani’s postage stamps, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that many more are fighting in Kashmir and not all of them are terrorists. “Hundreds of thousands of people are fighting in Kashmir, not all of them are terrorists,” Qureshi was quoted by Indian Express as saying.

Addressing a news conference on Sunday at the Pakistan Embassy in Washington, Qureshi also slammed Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj, saying that her language and tone was unbecoming of a minister.

“We did not use a non-diplomatic language in our rejoinder. Our response was matured and measured. They adopted a new approach, and moved back,” Qureshi said.

On the possibility of Indo-Pak war looming large, Qureshi put the onus on India and said that Pakistan wants peace, stability, employment and improving lives and India was reluctant on talks.

Pakistan foreign minister also reiterated commitment on Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara corridor, same what Sidhu said after stoking a controversy when he visited Imran Khan’s swearing-in ceremony.

The Kartarpur corridor will allow Sikh pilgrims from India to visit the historic gurdwara and as per reports, it will be inaugurated on the 55th birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev.

First: New Delhi said that it was upset at the killing of Indian security personnel by Pakistani Army.

Second: Release of a series of 20 postage stamps glorifying terrorist Burhan Wani.

