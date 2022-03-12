A missile was accidentally fired from the Indian side into Pakistan earlier this week. The incident came to light after Major-General Babar Iftikhar, a Pakistani military spokesperson, claimed in a press conference that a ‘high-speed object’ crashed near the eastern city of Mian Channu and had originated in Sirsa, in Haryana state near New Delhi, in northern India. The Pakistani government warned India not to be careless in the future and to take effective measures to prevent recurrence of such violations.

Soon after, the Ministry of Defence issued a statement clarifying that the incident occurred due to technical problem during routine maintenance on 9 March 2022. The Government of India has taken a serious view of the matter and ordered a high-level enquiry.

As per Pakistan, the missile flew over 100 km inside Pakistan’s airspace, at an altitude of 40,000 feet and at three times the speed of sound before it landed. It added that since the missile did not have a warhead, it did not detonate.

Pakistan’s foreign office has however summoned India’s charge d’affaires in Islamabad to protest what it called an unprovoked violation of its airspace. It said the incident could have endangered passenger flights and civilian lives. Pakistan has called for an investigation into the incident.