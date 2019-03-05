Groom Mahendra Singh, who's a resident of Khejad Ka Paar village in the border district of Barmer, Rajasthan was supposed to tie the knot with Chagan Kanwar of Sinoi village in Amarkot district of Sindh province. Mahendra was to take the Thar Express to Pakistan to marry Chagan on March 8. But soaring tensions forced the two and the family to cancel the marriage for the time being. The groom had booked his tickets and was to depart for the nuptials. However, amid the escalating India-Pakistan tensions Singh could not go to Pakistan as the train, which runs between Pakistan's Lahore and India's Attari was not allowed to leave due to the suspension of service by Pakistan authorities

India-Pakistan tension: Yet another aftermath of India-Pakistan tensions has made headlines, this time it doesn’t have to do with hard power though. Pakistani bride and Indian groom were to take their wedding vows but the India-Pakistan tensions following Pulwama attack forced the couple to call off their wedding.

Singh in an interview to ANI said that initially, it was the visa struggle that obstructed his way to get into Pakistan, however, when that got cleared the suspension of train services by Pakistan authorities played a spoilsport. All wedding preparations were made and invitation cards were also distributed. The wedding, however, had to be called off due to tensions between both the countries and lack of resources. The two got engaged about three years ago and their marriage was fixed a month back only. The couple will be marrying whenever the situation normalises.

