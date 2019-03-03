India-Pakistan tensions: 400 individual bunkers have been sanctioned by the central government for border residents in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Rajouri districts. 200 additional bunkers for each district have also been reportedly sanctioned. Ever since India launched pre-emptive and non-military air strikes on Pakistan-based terror camps in Balakot, the villages of Poonch and Rajouri have been facing the cross-border shelling, which has been increased in the last couple of days.

The central government has sanctioned additional 400 individual bunkers for Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch and Rajouri districts with 200 additional bunkers for each district, reported ANI. The report further noted that the bunkers would get built in the next month as per the prescribed specifications. The decision comes at a time when tensions between India and Pakistan have been escalating following India launched pre-emptive and non-military air strikes on Pakistan-based terror camps in Balakot on February 26, 2019.

Ever since the air strikes, the villages of Poonch and Rajouri have been facing the cross-border shelling, which has been increased in the last couple of days.

In the past few days, Pakistan troops have violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district for multiple times.

The government has directed the authorities to ensure that the bunkers will be constructed as soon as possible. The funds will be provided through the Rural Development Department to the District Collectors.

Earlier on Saturday, a young woman and her two children were killed and several others, including two Army personnel, sustained injuries in heavy shelling along the LoC in lower Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch. The Indian Army retaliated teh attack effectively.

Reports have highlighted that Pakistan has violated the ceasefire for over 60 times in last one week. The educational institutions within the five-kilometre radius of the LoC remained closed as a precautionary measure. However, several people have been reported to be injured in the cross-border shelling.

