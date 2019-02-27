India shoots down Pak F-16 jet in Nowshera sector, Islamabad claims it also destroyed 2 Indian aircraft: Airports in Leh, Jammu, Srinagar and Pathankot have been put on high alert and the airspace suspended due to security reason in view of air strike across the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir. Flight operations also have been suspended at Amritsar airport in Punjab.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Wednesday claimed that it shot down an F-16 fighter jet of the Pakistan Air Force. The enemy F-16 jet, that violated Indian air space, was shot down in Indian retaliatory fire within 3km of Pakistan territory in Lam valley, Nowshera sector, reports said. However, the condition of the Pakistani pilot is unknown. In a similar claim, The Pakistan Air Force said its fighter jets shot down two Indian aircraft inside Pakistani airspace.

Major General Asif Ghafoor, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations, on Wednesday said PAF jets shot down two Indian aircraft inside Pakistani airspace. One of the aircraft fell inside Pakistan-occupied Kashmir while the other fell inside Jammu and Kashmir and one Indian pilot was arrested by troops on the ground while two in the area.

J&K: Pictures of craters formed from Pakistani bombs dropped near Indian Army post in Rajouri sector. Pic courtesy: Army sources) pic.twitter.com/bAqG1YW3AO — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2019

Meanwhile, airports in Leh, Jammu, Srinagar and Pathankot have been put on high alert and the airspace suspended due to security reason in view of air strike across the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir. Many commercial flights have also been put on hold. Flight operations also have been suspended at Amritsar airport in Punjab.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) chief Anil Kumar Dhasmana, Home Secretary Anil Gauba and other officials attended a high-level meeting at North block chaired by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

