For the first time, India and Pakistan will be part of a multi-nation counter-terror exercise. The event will take place in Russia in September this year in which China along with several other countries will also participate. The multi-nation military exercise will held under the framework of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. The drill will take place in the Ural mountains of Russia where all the SCO member countries will participate. The objective of such a military exercise is going to enhance counter-terror cooperation among the SCO countries.

According to report, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has confirmed the news that India will participate in the exercise. It’s going to be for the first time after independence that India and Pakistan will participate in a military exercise. Previously, the world has witnessed both the nations together in UN peacekeeping missions. India and Pakistan, both the nations will be admitted as full members of the SCO which was founded in Shanghai in 2001 by the Presidents of Russia, China, Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Earlier, India and China were SCO observers since 2005. For India being the part of the SCO, India will play a major role in addressing the threat of terrorism and it will also be an opportunity for the country to deepen security cooperation with SCO nations and Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure (RATS).

India and China both have been holding joint military exercise for years, however, last year the exercise could not take place because of the Doklam standoff. In a positive move, both the nations will be resuming the military drill. The relations between both the nations have also moved forward after Prime Minister Narendra Modi recent two-day informal meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping. During PM Modi’s two-day stay in Wuhan, both the leaders shared a lot of time together, met a number of times, had dinner together, visited places, took a boat ride and gave a positive signal to the world that the good relations between India and China are here to stay.

