Amidst the issue of concern between India and Pakistan over the treatment of diplomats in both the nations, the Foreign Minister in a statement on Friday said that both India and Pakistan had 'mutually agreed' to resolve matters related to the treatment of diplomats in line with 12-point code of conduct signed in 1992.

The Foreign Ministry said that the issue will now be resolved considering the 25-year-old pact signed between both the nations | Image for pictorial representation

Amidst the issue of concern between India and Pakistan over the treatment of diplomats in both the nations, the Foreign Minister in a statement on Friday said that both India and Pakistan had ‘mutually agreed’ to resolve matters related to the treatment of diplomats in line with 12-point code of conduct signed in 1992. The Foreign Ministry said that the issue will now be resolved considering the 25-year-old pact signed between both the nations.

To reach a solution for dealing the issue of harassment of diplomats in both the nations, India and Pakistan have agreed on to not to carry out aggressive surveillance of the diplomats. “The inviolability of the official/private vehicles, duly registered in the name of the mission and diplomatic/consular personnel shall be respected,” the Foreign Minister said.

In the recent past, several reports had surfaced when vehicles of Indian diplomats were being chased in Pakistan while Pakistan had also alleged that its diplomats were being harassed in New Delhi. Pakistan even had called by its High Commissioner back to Islamabad for consultation over the alleged harassment incidents. While at the same time, India also raised the issue that its High Commission officials were also being harassed in Islamabad.

Also Read: Separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani released from house arrest, offers prayers at local mosque in J&K

Previously, while responding back to Pakistan when it called its High Commissioner back alleging he was being harassed in India along with officials and families, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson had said, “I am surprised why is this question being raised. He has been called for consultation. This is pretty normal and routine. It is not a recall.” Further speaking on the issue, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had added, “MEA had also summoned the Pakistan Deputy High Commissioner in New Delhi and issued a note verbale to Pakistan government to register protest against the harassment of Indian diplomats and family members in Islamabad.”

Also Read: HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar drops a line of hope for angry students, says Class 10 re-exam only if necessary

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App