After Pakistan’s allegations against India for giving priority to politics over peace talks, India on Sunday exercised the right to reply at the 73rd session of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) General Debate and scrapped all the allegations put by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.
Eenam Gambhir, India’s first secretary in Permanent Mission to UN in a statement said that new Pakistan cast in the mould of old. India rejected all baseless allegations made by Pakistan. The letter by India reads, “the delegation came to this august Assembly to listen attentively to the new Foreign Minister of Pakistan outline the vision of a New Pakistan. What we heard is a New Pakistan cast in the mould of the old.”
Eenam Gambhir asked will Pakistan deny that UN-designated terrorist Hafiz Saeed enjoys a free run inside Pakistan, spews venom and sets up candidates for electoral offices?
“Amongst the most outrageous were the preposterous allegation relating to the horrifying terror attack on Peshawar school 4 yrs ago. Let me recollect, for Pakistan’s new government, the outpouring of sorrow and pain in India that followed massacre of innocent children in 14,” India at the UNGA.
“We have also noticed an effort of the ‘New Pakistan’ to champion human rights. This is vintage verbal duplicity. It is evident from the recent example of the Princeton economist, Professor Atif Mian’s appointment and removal from the Economic Advisory Council on grounds that he belongs to a ‘minority’. Before preaching to the world, championing of human rights should begin at home. We have also today heard support by Pakistan for a report no Member State had asked for; none supported; and on which no action was taken,” reads the letter by India.
