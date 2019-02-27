India-Pakistan war fears: The air traffic in northern India was affected for a brief period on Wednesday due to rising tensions between India and Pakistan. The Airpot Authority of India (AAI) said shutdown order for nine airports close to Line of Control (LOC) has been withdrawn and commercial flight operations would resume shortly.

India-Pakistan war fears: The air traffic in northern India was affected for a brief period on Wednesday due to rising tensions between India and Pakistan. The Airpot Authority of India (AAI) said shutdown order for nine airports close to Line of Control (LOC) has been withdrawn and commercial flight operations would resume shortly. Flights to Jammu, Srinagar, Chandigarh, Pathankot, Leh, Amritsar, Dehradun and Dharamshala were suspended till further notice. However, the airports have been asked to remain on a high alert with additional deployment of security forces. The announcement came amid rising tensions between the two nations with each claiming to have an upper hand in military actions taken by them.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has also suspended its domestic and commercial flight operations to and from airports of major cities like Islamabad, Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, and Sialkot. Flightradar 24, a website which tracks air traffic across the world, shows that there was no aircraft in Pakistan’s airspace as the country had banned any aircraft from flying below 32000 feet over their airspace anticipating attacks from the Indian side.

Earlier today, Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor in a press briefing said Pakistan Air Force downed two Indian aircraft and arrested their respective pilots. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has confirmed that there was an engagement between the Indian and Pakistani air forces early Wednesday morning and one Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot is missing in action.

