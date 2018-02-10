Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday concluded his historic Palestine visit, the first by any Indian Prime Minister. After arriving in Palestine, PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour at Al-Muqata’a, compound of the presidential headquarters in Palestine’s Ramallah. Speaking at a media briefing in Ramallah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India and Palestine’s relations have stood the test of time. Palestine has always taken a top spot in our foreign policy. The two nations also exchanged agreements on which India and Palestine will be working mutually for a better cooperation. PM Modi’s visit to Palestine has come after he hosted his friend Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in India.
Here are the highlights of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address in Ramallah, Palestine
- This is an honour for India and a symbol of Palestine’s friendship. I thank you on behalf of all Indians for this, said PM Modi on the Grand Collar of the state of Palestine conferred on him
- India and Palestine’s relations have stood the test of time. Palestine has always taken a top spot in our foreign policy
- People of Palestine have continuously shown exemplary courage in extremely tough times, in spite of the fact that there was an unstable environment. The way you moved forward in such a situation is praiseworthy, we appreciate it
- India is aiding construction of an Institute of Diplomacy in Palestine. I am happy that we are moving forward with our developmental corporation forward during this visit
- I am happy to announce that we will double the exchange of students from this year taking it from 50 to 100
- I have assured President Abbas that India is bound by a promise to take care of Palestinian people’s interests. India hopes that soon Palestine will come a free country in a peaceful manner
- We hope for peace and stability in Palestine. We believe a permanent solution is possible with dialogue. Only diplomacy and farsightedness can set free from violence and baggage of the past. We know it is not easy but we need to keep trying as a lot is at stake