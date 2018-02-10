Concluding his Palestine visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday thanked President Mahmoud Abbas for the hospitality. PM Modi while asserting that only diplomacy and farsightedness can set free from violence and baggage of the past, PM Modi said that they had a wonderful meeting, during which they discussed the full range of India-Palestine ties. This is an honour for India and a symbol of Palestine's friendship. I thank you on behalf of all Indians for this, PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday concluded his historic Palestine visit, the first by any Indian Prime Minister. After arriving in Palestine, PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour at Al-Muqata'a, compound of the presidential headquarters in Palestine's Ramallah. The two nations also exchanged agreements on which India and Palestine will be working mutually for a better cooperation. PM Modi's visit to Palestine has come after he hosted his friend Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in India.

