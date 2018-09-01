Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) on Saturday. The IPPB has been set up by the Department of Posts under the Ministry of Communication and is slated to have 650 branches and 3,250 access points across the country, as per a government statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) on Saturday to ensure speedy financial inclusion across the country with the help of well-established network of the postal department. The IPPB will have 650 branches and 3,250 access points across the country, as per a government statement.

The IPPB is slated to expand to all 1.55 lakh post offices in a gradual manner, opening doors for people in rural or remote areas to avail quick financial services.

The IPPB has been set up by the Department of Posts under the Ministry of Communication. Worth mentioning is the fact that Communication ministery was carved out of Ministry of Communications and Information Technology on 19 July 2016.

Two initial pilot branches, one at Raipur and other at Ranchi, were started on January 30, 2017. Now, this will be for the first time IPPB will be officially launched to enable operations on a large scale.

No fixed rule to extend loans

As of now, each branch of IPPBS can accept deposits up to Rs 1 lakh per account from individuals and small-scale business but there is no rule to extend loans. Worth to note is that Indian Posts Payments Bank will be offering 4% interest rate on savings accounts.

Types of account

IPPB will let you open savings, current accounts apart from providing services like money transfer, direct benefit transfer, bill and utility payments and enterprise and merchant payments.

Services on App

All the above-mentioned services will be offered across the country. It will also offer the same services as micro-ATM, mobile banking app and SMS and IVR.

Postal Savings bank accounts to be linked

IPPB has allowed the linking of approximately 17 crore postal savings bank accounts with its own accounts.

Accessible and affordable

“It will leverage the vast network of the department of posts, which covers every corner of the country with more than 300,000 postmen and Grameen Dak Sewaks. IPPB will hence significantly augment the reach of the banking sector in India,” said a government in a statement.

