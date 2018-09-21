According to a report by the United Nations (UN), the poverty rate in India has also been nearly halved in the past decade. The latest estimates prove that the menace of poverty is being fought globally. As per the data compiled by the UN, the several sections that observed the growth were Dalits, ST and Muslims.

In a time period of 10 years, from 2005-2006 to 2015-2016, more than 270 million people have freed themselves from the clutches of poverty. According to a report by the United Nations (UN), the poverty rate in India has also been nearly halved in the past decade. The latest estimates prove that the menace of poverty is being fought globally. Director of the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative (OPHDI), Sabina Alkire said that going by the trend, it is said that the poorest section of the country is catching up with full force. The following remarks were made while a presentation on Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) 2018 was taking place.

In India, the poverty rate has now come down to 37% from 55% in the last 10 years, the report added. The following estimates were revealed by UN Development Programme (UNDP) and the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative (OPHI).

The UN report said that over 1.3 billion people are said to be living in multidimensional poverty globally — multidimensional poverty constitutes of several factors including the income, health, living standards and several other factors.

Pakistan releases Kashmiri terrorist Burhan Wani postage stamps, tags him freedom icon

As per the data compiled by the UN, the several sections that observed the growth were Dalits, ST and Muslims. Reading out the estimates, Sabina Alkire, director of OPHDI said that even though ST still remains to be the poorest section, they have witnessed a reduction in MPI. As per the release, poverty is found across India. However, the multidimensional poverty was reported from Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar. Alkire added that despite the rise in growth, these states still remain the poorest.

Reading out the report, Alkire said that India is the only country for which changes were taking place at this time.

71 children die in 45 days in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district

According to a report by UNDP, the traditional poverty measures only tell how much a person earns but does not talk about what all he has to go through to live his life. Meanwhile, MPI includes health, education and other factors. Anyone who lacks at least three of the factor is termed as multi-dimensionally poor.

When calculated by considering income only 270 million people were found to be poor. However, when MPI standards were brought in, 364 million were categorised as multi-dimensionally poor.

Asia Cup 2018 India vs Bangladesh match preview: Rohit Sharma and men set to take on Bangladeshi tigers

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More