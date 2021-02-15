Delhi police said that Disha didn't only "edit" the toolkit but also shared it with Greta. Delhi police also pointed Disha as one of the "key conspirators" in the formulation and propagation of the controversial document shared by Greta.

Disha Ravi, a 22-year-old environment activist arrested on Saturday has been sent to 5-day police custody by the court. While producing Disha before a magistrate, Delhi police said that Ravi’s arrest was the first arrest in the case and there were many other people who were involved. Sources suggest that the police is looking for two more suspects in the case, Nikita and Shantanu and is carrying out raids in Mumbai and other cities.

Disha’s arrest happens to be in connection with a “toolkit” that was shared by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg. This toolkit had ignited controversy earlier, it had stock messages and hashtags to be used on social media and suggestions on organizing rallies in order to initiate a pro-farmer movement.

Ravi happens to be one of the editors of the toolkit, however, during a hearing, the Delhi police said that Disha didn’t only “edit” the toolkit but also shared it with Greta. Delhi police also pointed Disha as one of the “key conspirators” in the formulation and propagation of the document shared by Greta.

The first document shared by Greta Thunberg was taken down and an updated version of the same was later posted. While sharing the updated document, Greta wrote that the previous document was outdated. However, people had already collected screenshots from the initial “toolkit” shared by Greta. Some allege that the Greta had “exposed herself” by revealing the document.

