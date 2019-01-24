India has put the national immunisation campaign against polio, scheduled to be held on February on 3, on hold due to lack of vaccines. Reports suggests that government is facing a shortage of the Oral Poliovirus Vaccine (OPV), that is given to children to eradicate polio, and the Inactivated Polio Vaccines (IPV) due to lack of funds, lower production and longer testing procedures.

In response though the government has said that it has the required quantity of bivalent Oral Polio Vaccine (bOPV)

The Narendra Modi-led NDA government has put the Pulse Polio, the national immunisation campaign scheduled to be held on 3 February, on hold due to lack of polio vaccines. According to a report on The Print, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on January 18 issued a letter to all the states are short on vaccines to postpone the campaign indefinitely. The report states that only Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala have the required stock of the vaccines.

Ministry’s letter accessed by the Print says that due to unavoidable circumstances, it has been decided to postpone the programme for the time being while adding that the reschedule date will be communicated in the future.

The report suggests that government is facing a shortage of the Oral Poliovirus Vaccine (OPV), that is given to children to eradicate polio, and the Inactivated Polio Vaccines (IPV) due to lack of funds, lower production and longer testing procedures.

In response though the government has said that it has the required quantity of bivalent Oral Polio Vaccine (bOPV) but keeping in mind the safety and quality, the testing process of bOPV has been more strict, and therefore upon testing it will be dispatched soon to the states. The bivalent Oral Polio Vaccine is the modern Oral Poliovirus Vaccine.

On the shortage of IPV, the government has said that due to a hike in the price of IPV, India is currently in process to partially import the vaccine.

According to UNICEF, the prices for IPV have increased from Rs 61 per dose to Rs 147 in 2019. The prices are expected to further shoot up to Rs 177 per dose between 2020 and 2022.

