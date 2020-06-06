The total number of coronavirus cases in India has crossed 236K cases. Of which, there are 1,15,942 active cases, 1,14,073 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 6642 deaths.

With 9,887 new positive cases reported in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 count touched 2,36,657 on Saturday surpassing Italy’s latest tally of over 2.34 lakh, taking India to the sixth spot among countries with the highest caseloads of the virus.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said that India registered a spike of 9887 new cases and 294 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the tally to 1,15,942 active cases and 6642 deaths. Today’s count was the highest single-day spike in the country, which has now overtaken Italy, according to the tally posted by the Johns Hopkins University which posted that globally the coronavirus had infected over 66.64 lakh people and claimed over 3.91 lakh lives so far.



In india, the MoHFW informed that 1,14,073 persons have been cured/discharged/migrated so far. Maharashtra remains the worst-hit State as the total number of COVID-19 positive cases reached 80,229. While the total number of active cases in the state stands at 42,224. In Tamil Nadu, 28,694 cases have been detected so far while Delhi has reported 26,334 coronavirus cases

Also Read: Cyclone Nisarga: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray announces Rs 100 crore emergency relief fund for Raigad

Also Read: Coronavirus India: Spike of 9,851 cases and 273 deaths in last 24 hours, total number of cases now at 2,26,770

Globally, the total number of cases have reached 6.42 million and the death toll is at 383K. The top 5 worst affected Covid-19 countries are United States with 1.94 million cases, Brazil with 646K cases, Russia with 450K cases, United Kingdom with 283K cases and Spain with 241K cases.

Also Read: MEA spells out priorities ahead of India’s election for UNSC non-permanent seat

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App