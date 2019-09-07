India said on Saturday that Pakistan must recognize the futility of its unilateral actions after the latter denied permission to President Ramnath Kovind’s plane to enter its airspace.

Pakistan must recognize the futility of such unilateral actions: India on Islamabad’s decision to deny permission to President Ramnath Kovind’s plane to enter its airspace: India on Saturday denounced the decision of Pakistan government to deny New Delhi’s request to allow President Ramnath Kovind to use its airspace during his visit to Iceland. While addressing the media, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar condemned the Pakistan government for denying overflight clearance for the VVIP special flight, a request granted routinely by any normal country. India has told Pakistan that it must recognize the futility of its unilateral decisions.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi noted that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan passed the orders to not open the airspace over Centre’s decision to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution. he told a Pak news channel that Pakistan took the decision following the oppression of Kashmiris in the Valley by the Indian government.

Raveesh Kumar, MEA in response to query regarding denial of overflight clearance for a VVIP special flight by Pakistan: We regret the decision of Govt of Pakistan to deny overflight clearance for the VVIP special flight which is otherwise granted routinely by any normal country. pic.twitter.com/Dlc5MaWhej — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2019

A cold war is currently prevailing between India and Pakistan over several issues including India’s decision to abrogate Article 370, cross-border terrorism and India’s decision to challenge Pakistan death sentence orders to Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav in International Court of Justice.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App