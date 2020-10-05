The Indian Air Force (IAF) is ready for any possible conflict including a two-front war with China and Pakistan, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria said on Monday in the annual Air Force Day press conference. The Air Chief said that the IAF was ready for any possible conflict including a two-front war.

He said that the emerging threat scenario in our neighbourhood and beyond mandates a need to have a robust capability to fight across the entire spectrum of warfare. He said, “Let me share with you confidently that operationally, we are among the best.” Bhadauria also mentioned that the integration of Rafales gave the IAF an operational and technological edge which would enable them to ‘shoot first and strike deep and hard’.

He said that the integration of Rafales brings in a platform armed with weapons, sensors and technologies that were way ahead and would give them an operational and technological edge in this area. He said that combined with upgraded operational capabilities of their current fighter fleets that is underway, it gives them the ability to shoot first, and strike deep and hard, even in contested air space, IAF was working proactively to enhance integration and operability amongst the three services which will boost our war-waging potential.

When asked about the deployment of Air Force in Ladakh during the standoff with China, he said, “We have deployed forces to all relevant operational locations, required to access this area. Be rest assured that we’ve deployed strongly and are firmly in place to handle any contingency.”

He further said, “Our plan of action for the Northeast is very much there. Our capability in the Northeast, in terms of the ability of airpower to dictate what will happen in case of any scenario or conflict in that situation, would be very strong.”

