As the number of COVID-19 cases in India continues to rise, the country announced 90,928 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, January 6, up from 58,097 cases on Wednesday. In the past 24 hours, 325 people have died in the country. COVID-19 instances are currently active in 2,85,401 people.

The total number of Omicron cases in the country is 2,630, with Maharashtra and Delhi reporting the most instances. According to the government, Maharashtra has recorded the most Omicron cases (797) followed by Delhi (792). (465). Rajasthan (236), Kerala (234), Karnataka (226), Gujarat (204), Tamil Nadu (121), Telangana (94), Haryana (71), Odisha (60), Uttar Pradesh (31), Andhra Pradesh (28), West Bengal (20), Madhya Pradesh (9), Uttarakhand (8), Goa (5), Meghalaya (4), Chandigarh (4), Uttarakhand (8), Goa (5), Meghalaya (4), Chandigar (3). Jammu and Kashmir (3), Andaman and Nicobar (2), Assam (2), Puducherry (2), Punjab (2), Himachal Pradesh (3), Ladakh (3), and Manipur (1) are the other states and union territories reporting Omicron instances. The first Omicron-related death in the nation was verified by the Centre on Wednesday: a 74-year-old man with comorbidities died of the virus last week in Rajasthan’s Udaipur.

Meanwhile, Satyendar Jain, the Delhi Health Minister, stated on Thursday that the national capital is expected to see 14,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with the daily positive rate rising to roughly 14%. Satyendar Jain, speaking at the press briefing, stated, “Today, Delhi is expected to see 14,000 new COVID cases, bringing the daily positive rate to roughly 14%. In Delhi, no known deaths have been linked to the ‘Omicron’ strain of COVID-19. On a daily basis, the Delhi government conducts around 90,000 tests.” Meanwhile, the quarantine time for COVID-19 positive patients in home isolation in the national capital has been shortened from 14 days to 7 days.

The Delhi government has raised the number of oxygen and ventilator beds in both private and public hospitals, according to the Health Minister. “Delhi being the capital of the country has been the first to implement maximum regulations, it doesn’t seem like a lockdown is needed right now,” he added of COVID-19 restrictions.