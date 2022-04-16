COVID-19 cases has jumped to 4,30,40,947 on Saturday, data shared by ministry

Union health ministry has shared a data today morning stating that India’s COVID-19 total jumped to 4,30,40,947 on Saturday, with 975 more people testing positive for the virus and 11,366 active cases. However, the death toll had risen to 5,21,747, with four more deaths.

In the last 24 hours, the active COVID-19 caseload has grown by 175 cases.

As per the data shared by the ministry, daily positivity rate was 0.32 percent, while the weekly positivity rate was 0.26 percent.

However, more than 186.38 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country as part of the statewide vaccination programme.

The national capital has also been witnessing an uptick in coronavirus cases. Delhi has recorded 1,072 active cases as per the data shared in last 24 hours. This record marks as the highest number of active patients since March 7.