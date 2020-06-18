With the highest single-day increase of 12,881 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India’s coronavirus count has reached 3,66,946 on Thursday. This includes 1,60,384 active cases and 1,94,325 cured, discharged and migrated patients, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry. Meanwhile, with 334 deaths being reported due to the infection, the toll due to the virus stands at 12,237 in the country.

There is a big increase in the number of confirmed cases in the country today as compared to the recent days when the spike had been limited to under 11,000 cases. Maharashtra with 1,16,752 cases continues to be the worst-affected state in the country with 51,935 active cases while 59,166 patients have been cured and discharged in the state so far. The toll due to COVID-19 stands at 5,651 in the state.

The number of confirmed cases in Tamil Nadu also crossed the 50 thousand mark on Thursday and reached 50,193. The national capital is the third-worst affected by the infection in the country with the count reaching 47,102 today.

India reports the highest single-day spike of 12881 new #COVID19 cases in last 24 hours; 334 deaths reported. Total number of positive cases now stands at 366946 including 160384 active cases, 194325 cured/discharged/migrated & 12237 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/Q65oGr1rH0 — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2020

Over eight million cases of coronavirus has been recorded globally, said World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday. In a briefing, Ghebreyesus said that six million cases have been reported in the past two months. “The world has now recorded more than eight million cases of COVID-19. In the first two months, 85,000 cases were reported. In the past two months, six million cases have been reported,” he said.

“There have been more than 435,000 deaths and in the Americas, Africa and South Asia, cases of COVID-19 are still rapidly rising. However, there are green shoots of hope, which show that together through global solidarity, humanity can overcome this pandemic,” he added.

