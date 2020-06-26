The Union Health Ministry notified 407 deaths in the last 24 hours; more than 13,000 cured on Thursday as India's recovery rate reaches 57.43 among Covid-19 patients.

With the highest single-day spike of 17,296 cases in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 count on Thursday reached 4,90,401, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As many as 407 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, while the total death toll reaches 15,301.

Out of the total number of cases, 1,89,463 are active and 2,85,637 people have been cured/discharged/migrated.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 13,012 COVID-19 patients have been cured in the last 24 hours, while the recovery rate is 57.43 per cent amongst COVID-19 patients.

“From limited COVID-19 tests in January, 2,15,446 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tests to more than 75 lakhs,” it stated.

It also informed that cases per lakh in India currently stands at 33.39 against the world’s 120.21 cases/lakh. Also, death/lakh in the country is currently amongst the lowest in the world with 1.06 deaths/lakh against the world average of 6.24 deaths/lakh.

With as many as 1,47,741 confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far, Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state in the country. Out of the total cases, the active cases are 63,357. The number of people cured or discharged stands at 77,453 while the death toll is at 6,931.

A central team led by Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will visit Gujarat, Maharashtra and Telangana on June 26-29 and will interact with the state officials and coordinate with them to strengthen ongoing efforts for management of COVID-19.

Maharashtra is followed by Delhi with 73,780 cases. Out of these, 26,586 are active, 44,765 have been cured/discharged/migrated and 2,429 have died.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier today launched video call facility for COVID-19 patients admitted at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital here.

“LNJP Hospital was the first hospital to be declared as full-fledged COVID hospital 100 days ago. Many patients have got cured here, it is the biggest hospital with 2,000 beds. It is also the first hospital where plasma therapy was started and it is now being replicated at many locations across the country,” Kejriwal said.

Tamil Nadu with 70,977 cases has the third most highest COVID-19 cases in the country. Among these, 30,067 are active, 39,999 have been cured/discharged and 911 have died.

Among other states, Gujarat has 29,520 COVID-19 cases, Uttar Pradesh has 20,193 patients, Rajasthan has 16,296, West Bengal has 15,648, Madhya Pradesh has 12,596, Haryana has 12,463, Karnataka 10,560, Andhra Pradesh 10,884 and Telangana 11,363.

States and Union Territories having less than 10,000 positive cases of COVID-19 are Assam (6,321), Bihar (8,473), Chhattisgarh (2,452), Jammu and Kashmir (6,549), Jharkhand (2,262), Kerala (3,726), Odisha (5,962), Punjab (4,769), Tripura (1,290) and Uttarakhand (2,691).

On the other hand, States and Union Territories having less than 1,000 cases are Andaman and Nicobar Islands (59), Arunachal Pradesh (160), Chandigarh (423), Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (155), Goa (995), Himachal Pradesh (839), Ladakh (941), Manipur (1056), Meghalaya (46), Mizoram (145), Nagaland (355), Puducherry (502) and Sikkim (85).

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Thursday launched the eBlood Services Mobile Application, in partnership with the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), for easy access to blood in this critical time of coronavirus pandemic.

Notably, this initiative would help the people to get the blood on time just by registering on the application. Also, people can demand up to four units of blood.

“People who need blood can get registered on this app and know from where they will get blood. One can seek blood up to four units. The Indian Red Cross Society’s blood banks will wait up to 12 hours for them,” he said.

