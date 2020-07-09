The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reports a surge in national Covid-19 toll which now stands at 7.67 lakh, improve in recovery rate, but Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi continue to face the brunt of the pandemic.

India reported the highest single-day spike of 24,879 new positive cases and 487 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 7,67,296, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Out of the total number of cases, 2,69,789 are active, 4,76,378 have been cured/discharged/migrated and 21,129 have died.

Meanwhile, it said that the rate of recovery among COVID-19 patients continues to increase over the days. “It has touched 61.53 per cent today,” the ministry said.

On the orders of District Magistrate, Patna will remain under lockdown from July 10 to July 16, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state due to COVID-19 with as many as 2,23,724 cases, including 91,084 active, 1,23,192 cured/discharged and 9,448 deaths.

It is followed by Tamil Nadu (1,22,350) and Delhi (1,04,864).

Meanwhile, a total of 1,07,40,832 samples have been tested for COVID-19 till July 8. Of these, 2,67,061 samples were tested yesterday, stated Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

