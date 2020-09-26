India on Saturday recorded as many as 85,362 new coronavirus cases and 1,089 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data. India's Covid-19 tally crossed 59 lakh-mark with Maharashtra recording the highest number of cases.

India’s COVID-19 case tally crossed 59-lakh mark with a spike of 85,362 new cases, said Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.As many as 1,089 deaths were reported during the same period, taking the toll to 93,379. As per the Ministry, the total case tally in the country stands at 59,03,933 including 9,60,969 active cases, 48,49,585 cured/discharged/migrated and 93,379 deaths.Active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra were at 2,73,190, Karnataka 98,493, Andhra Pradesh 67,683, Uttar Pradesh 59,397 and Tamil Nadu 46,386.

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 32.4 million, while the deaths have increased to more than 987,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.As of Saturday morning, the total number of cases stood at 32,471,119 and the fatalities rose to 987,593, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The other top 15 countries with the maximum amount of cases are Brazil (4,689,613), Russia (1,131,088), Colombia (798,317), Peru (794,584), Mexico (720,858), Spain (716,481), Argentina (691,235), South Africa (668,529), France (552,421), Chile (453,868), Iran (439,882), the UK (425,766), Bangladesh (356,767), Iraq (341,699) and Saudi Arabia (332,329), the CSSE figures showed.

The countries with a death toll above 10,000 are Mexico (75,844), the UK (42,025), Italy (35,801), Peru (32,037), France (31,675), Spain (31,232), Iran (25,222), Colombia (25,103), Russia (19,973), South Africa (16,312), Argentina (15,208), Chile (12,527), Ecuador (11,236) and Indonesia (10,218).According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the cumulative total samples tested up to September 25 is 7,02,69,975. The number of samples tested on September 25 is 13,41,535.A shorter time from symptom onset to hospitalization is associated with a more serious disease and death in patients with Covid-19, suggest the findings of new research.

