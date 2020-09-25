India's total COVID cases rise to 57,32,518 of which 9,66,382 are active while 46,74,987 people have recovered. 91,149 people have died. Unlock 4 has been extended till September 30

India’s COVID-19 case tally crossed the 58-lakh mark with a spike of 86,052 new cases and 1,141 deaths in last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.As per the Ministry, the total case tally in the country stands at 58,18,571 including 9,70,116 active cases, 47,56,165 cured/discharged/migrated and 92,290 deaths. Active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra were at 2,75,404, Karnataka 95,568, Andhra Pradesh 69,353, Uttar Pradesh 61,300 and Tamil Nadu 46,405.According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the cumulative total samples tested up to September 24 is 6,89,28,440. The number of samples tested on September 24 is 14,92,409.

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has crossed the 32.1 million mark, while the deaths have increased to more than 981,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.As of Friday morning, the total number of cases stood at 32,135,220 and the fatalities rose to 981,754, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The other top 15 countries with the maximum amount of cases are Brazil (4,657,702), Russia (1,123,976), Colombia (790,823), Peru (782,695), Mexico (715,457), Spain (704,209), Argentina (678,266), South Africa (667,049), France (536,289), Chile (451,634), Iran (436,319), the UK (418,889), Bangladesh (355,384), Iraq (337,106) and Saudi Arabia (331,857), the CSSE figures showed.The countries with a death toll above 10,000 are Mexico (75,439), the UK (41,991), Italy (35,781), Peru (31,870), France (31,524), Spain (31,118), Iran (25,015), Colombia (24,746), Russia (19,876), South Africa (16,283), Argentina (14,766), Chile (12,469), Ecuador (11,213) and Indonesia (10,105).

