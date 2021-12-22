According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 213 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been reported in the country so far. Out of this, Delhi topped the list with 57 confirmed cases.

India reported 6,317 fresh COVID-19 cases and 318 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. The country’s active caseload currently stands at 78,190, the lowest in 575 days. According to the Ministry, 213 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been reported in the country so far. Out of this, Delhi topped the list with 57 confirmed cases followed by Maharashtra (54 cases) and Telangana (24 cases).

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the active cases in the country account for less than 1 per cent of total cases, currently at 0.22 per cent which is the lowest since March last year. With 6,906 new recoveries reported across the country in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries mounted to 3,42,01,966. The current recovery rate at 98.40 per cent which is the highest since March 2020. With the addition of new fatalities, the death toll mounted to 4,78,325.

The daily positivity rate (0.51 per cent) is less than 2 per cent for the last 79 days while the weekly positivity rate (0.58 per cent) is less than 1 per cent for the last 38 days.

With the administration of 57,05,039 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 138.96 crore.