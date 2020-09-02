On Wednesday, India recorded a single-day spike of 78,357 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours taking the tally past 37-lakh mark, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW).

India recorded a single-day spike of 78,357 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours taking the tally past 37-lakh mark, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) on Wednesday. With 1,045 new deaths reported in the country, the cumulative toll reached 66,333 deaths.

The total coronavirus cases climbed to 37,69,524 including 8,01,282 active cases, 29,01,909 cured/discharged/migrated. Maharashtra has 1,98,866 active coronavirus cases while Andhra Pradesh reported 1,01,210 active cases.

10,12,367 samples were tested on Tuesday whereas overall over 4.43 crores samples have been tested so far, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Earlier today, the Union Health Ministry informed that fifty-four per cent of the total coronavirus cases in India were reported among people from 18 to 44 years of age while patients in 60 years and above bracket account for 51 per cent deaths.

According to the Ministry, there are 8 per cent cases and 1 per cent deaths below 17 years of age. 14 per cent of total coronavirus cases in India and 1 per cent of deaths recorded among the 18-25 age group. In the 26-44 age bracket, 40 per cent cases were reported and 11 per cent deaths. 36 per cent deaths and 26 per cent cases were registered among people from 45 to 60 years of age. 51 per cent fatalities and 12 per cent cases were reported in the age group of 60 and above.

Maharashtra has reported 184 deaths, Karnataka 113, Tamil Nadu 91, Andhra Pradesh 85 and Uttar Pradesh 63 in the last 24 hours.

“Continuing the streak of posting more than 60,000 recoveries each day since the past five days, India has registered 65,081 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The cumulative number of recovered patients have grown to 28,39,882, taking the recovery rate among COVID-19 patients to a further high of 77 per cent. The number of recovered patients has overtaken active cases by 3.61 times. India has more than 20.53 lakh recovered people than the active cases that stand at 7,85,996 at present,” the release said.

Delhi reported 2,312 new COVID-19 cases, 1,050 discharges and 18 deaths today. The total count of cases now stands at 1,77,060 including 1,56,728 recovered/discharged/migrated patients, 15,870 active cases and 4,462 deaths.

A total of 670 new COVID-19 cases, 117 recoveries and six deaths were reported from Rajasthan in the last 24 hours. The total count of cases stands at 82,363 including 14,372 active cases, 66,929 recoveries and 1,062 deaths.

With 3,025 new COVID-19 cases reported in Odisha, the total count stands at 1,06,561 including 28,719 active cases, 77,286 recovered cases and 503 deaths.

Jammu and Kashmir reported 525 new COVID-19 cases. Of these, 241 were from Jammu division and 284 from Kashmir division. The total number of cases now stands at 38,223 including 8,022 active cases, 29,484 recoveries and 717 deaths.

Kerala recorded 1,140 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking active cases to 22,512. In Arunachal Pradesh, 78 more people were tested positive for COVID-19 and there are 1,220 active cases in the state.

The total count of cases stands at 1,09,040 in Assam including 85,458 discharged patients, 23,273 active cases and 306 deaths. A total of 140 more people tested COVID-19 positive in Manipur, taking the active number of cases to 1,894. There were 91 recoveries with 69 per cent recovery rate in the state.

In Mizoram, the total count of COVID-19 cases stands at 1,012 and active cases at 423. Nagaland has reported a total of 3,950 cases. Of these security forces account for 1,692 cases, returnees 1,260, traced contacts 715 and frontline workers 283.

