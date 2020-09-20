Coronavirus Update: With a single day spike of over 92,000 cases, India's Coronavirus case count has crossed the mark of 54 lakh cases, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

India’s COVID-19 case tally crossed 54-lakh mark with a spike of 92,605 new cases and 1,133 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. The total case tally stands at 54,00,620 including 10,10,824 active cases, 43,03,044 cured/discharged/migrated and 86,752 deaths, the Ministry said.

As far as active cases of coronavirus are concerned, Maharashtra has 3,01,273 active cases, Karnataka 1,01,148, Andhra Pradesh 84,423, Uttar Pradesh 67,825 and Tamil Nadu 46,506. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 6,36,61,060 samples were tested up to September 19 for COVID-19. Of these, 12,06,806 samples were tested yesterday.

The total recoveries in the country crossed 42 lakh. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi rose to 2,42,899 with 4,071 new cases and 38 deaths reported on Saturday. The numbers of active and recovered cases are 32,064 and 2,05,890 respectively. The death toll is at 4,945, according to the Delhi government.

Also read: Farm bills tabled in Rajya Sabha amid protests in Punjab, Haryana

Also read: Parliament session likely to be cut short amid Covid crisis as parties reach consensus

Tamil Nadu health department informed that 5,569 new COVID-19 cases, 5,556 discharges and 66 deaths were reported in the state on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 5,36,477 including 46,453 active cases, 4,81,273 discharges and 8,751 deaths in the state.

Karnataka reported 8,364 new COVID-19 cases, 10,815 discharges and 114 deaths today, taking the total number of cases in the State to 5,11,346 including 98,564 active cases, 4,04,841 discharges and 7,922 deaths.

Similarly, Andhra Pradesh reported 8,218 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to l6,17,776 including 5,30,711 recoveries, 81,763 active cases, and 5,302 deaths.

Meanwhile, a total of 3,188 new cases and 56 deaths were reported in West Bengal, taking total cases to 2,21,960 including 1,93,014 discharges, 24,648 active cases and 4,298 deaths in the state.

Rajasthan health department said, 1,834 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths were reported today, taking total cases to 1,13,124 including 93,805 recoveries, 1,322 deaths and 17,997 active cases.

As many as 2,696 new COVID-19 cases and 49 deaths were reported in Punjab today, taking the total number of cases to 95,529 in the state. The total number of cases includes 70,373 recoveries, 22,399 active cases and 2,757 deaths.

A total of 2,078 new COVID-19 cases were detected in Uttarakhand. Total positive cases in the State are now 40,085 including 12,465 active cases, 26973 recovered cases and 478 deaths, according to the State Health Department.

Manipur reported 117 new cases and 3 deaths. The total number of cases in the state is now at 8,724 including 6,723 recovered cases, 1,946 active cases and 55 deaths.

Madhya Pradesh reported 2,607 new COVID-19 cases, 2,206 recoveries and 42 deaths, taking total cases to 1,03,065 including 79,158 recoveries and 1,943 deaths.

Jharkhand reported 1,222 new cases and 10 deaths, taking total cases to 69,860 including 55,697 recoveries and 615 deaths. Number of active cases stood at 13,548.

Haryana reported 2,691 new COVID-19 cases, 2,272 recoveries and 28 deaths today. The total cases in the state stood at 1,08,952 including 86,150 recoveries and 1,120 deaths.

Meanwhile, Serum Institute of India (SII) is all set to begin phase three trials of the Covishield Vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University at Sassoon General Hospital in Pune, the hospital administration said on Saturday.

As per the official statement of the Sassoon General Hospital, currently, volunteer registration is going on for the trials. Earlier in the day, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said that wearing mask during the ongoing pandemic is the best safeguard against coronavirus.

“Wearing a mask is important whenever you meet a person outside your house, including outsiders working in your house. This is very important. The second thing is maintaining a safe distance. That is essential till this pandemic goes away,” he said.

Also read: Serum Institute to begin phase 3 trials of Covid-19 vaccine soon