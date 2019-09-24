US President Donald Trump's recent offer to mediate has come a day after PM Modi's Howdy Modi event in Houston wherein the two leaders discussed a slew of issues including terrorism, bilateral ties trade.

After US President Donald Trump once again offered to mediate between India and Pakistan over the Kashmir issue, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has asserted that New Delhi’s stance on mediation is known adding that there can’t be any third-party mediation.

The Foreign Ministry asserted that the media should wait for tomorrow when both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump meet for another round of talks.

President Trump during a joint press briefing with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said he was ready to mediate if both the countries wanted underlining that he shared a good rapport with the two countries. He emphasized that he has never failed as an arbitrator.

Trump’s latest offer to mediate has come a day after PM Modi’s Howdy Modi event in Houston. The MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India’s position over the issue was known to everyone. He urged to hold on for tomorrow’s meeting between the two leaders.

His first offer on mediation surfaced in July during a media interaction wherein he was joined by with Imran Khan. Then he had claimed that PM Modi also asked him if he would like to mediate on Kashmir. The claims were rubbished by India’s Foreign Minister S Jaishankar who categorically said no such request was made by Modi.

This was followed by PM Modi’s response on the issue in August when he said India doesn’t want any third party interference in its internal matter. He added that India could discuss and resolve its issues bilaterally.

Earlier, Trump had said that a lot of developments have occurred when it comes to defusing tensions between India and Pakistan.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan has been struggling to gather international support against India after the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370 that has now been abated by the BJP-led Centre.

It started with the informal closed-door talks over the issue which saw the presence of 15 United Nations Security Council member who refused to issue official condemnation against India except for China. The meeting was informal and reportedly, India and Pakistan were suggested to resolve the issue amicably.

