In a fresh turn of developments, India today strongly rejected the United Nations Human Rights Council report on Jammu and Kashmir which stated that New Delhi legitimises terror in Kashmir and slammed the Council for calling the terror organisations as armed group and terrorists as leaders. The development into the matter came to light after India’s Permanent Representative Rajiv Chandar submitted an oral reply to the UNHRC. The representative condemned the report and called it a selective compilation of largely unverified information which aims at distorting the truth prevailing in the region.

New Delhi on June 20, 2018, called it a matter of deep concern for the council as this report determines its consensus on terror, pointing out that the council was legitimising terrorism which remains the pernicious violator of fundamental rights.

Not only that, India’s representative also swiftly stated that the ruling government in the state of Jammu and Kashmir has been elected through free and fair elections. Ministers in the state given the responsibility in lieu of the Constitutional affairs. Rajiv Chandra also claimed that the assassination of renowned journalist Shujaat Bukhari and the murder of Indian Army personnel Aurangzeb are the results of cross-border terrorism that the UN sought to resolve.

India also denied the claims for legitimising terrorism and undermining the credibility of this August UN Council. A few days back, India too rejected UNHRC report on Jammu and Kashmir and called it ‘malicious fallacious, tendentious and motivated’. The country also said that such reports violate its sovereignty and territorial integrity. Notably, both the BJP and the rival Congress severely criticised the mindless report issued by the World’s most renowned institution.

Outraged by the UNHRC’s report, senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel said the report is completely misleading. He also said that such reports will only create an obstruction for the government working to develop the relations with the other countries. The Ministry of External Affairs headed by Sushma Swaraj also categorically rejected the report and stated that this report is overly prejudiced and seeks to build a false narrative.

