Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said the Delhi government is keeping an eye on the situation and there is no need to worry until a new variant of concern is detected.

India has reported 1,007 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. Even as the nationwide tally remains at a 2-year low, some states are showing a rapid spike in the number of cases. About 299 Covid cases have been recorded in Delhi in the last 24 hours, which can be seen as a spike on 50 percent since yesterday. While Delhi has lifted its mask mandate, the daily cases are witnessing an uptick. The daily positivity rate, especially, has gone up to 2.49 percent.

Speaking about the spike in the number of Covid-19 cases, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said the Delhi government is keeping an eye on the situation and there is no need to worry until a new variant of concern is detected. He emphasised that the daily cases in Delhi are being reported in the range of 100-200 and the government is keeping an eye on hospital admissions. He added that since hospital admissions are now going down, the focus shouldn’t be on positivity rate as of now.

Other states that are witnessing a spike in the number of cases include Kerala, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Haryana and Gujarat.

However, fears around the fourth wave of Covid-19 in India are escalating with the detection of Xe variant in Gujarat. While NTAGI chief has assured that there is nothing to worry about, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar has said that the state is considering imposing new measures for international visitors entering the state. These countries include China, Hong Kong, South Korea, United Kingdom and Germany.