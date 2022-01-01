According to the ministry, the number of Omicron infections stands at 1,431 and it has spread to 23 states. Maharashtra is the worst-affected state with 454 cases.

India reported 22,775 new COVID-19 cases and 406 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. According to the ministry, the number of Omicron infections stands at 1,431 and it has spread to 23 states. Maharashtra is the worst-affected state with 454 cases, followed by Delhi with 351.

As per the ministry, the country also recorded 8,949 recoveries in the past 24 hours. Active caseload currently stands at 1,04,781. Active cases account for less than 1 per cent of total cases, currently at 0.30 per cent, said the ministry. The country registered 8,949 recoveries in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries to 3,42,75,312. India’s recovery rate is currently at 98.32 per cent.

Meanwhile, with the administration of 58,11,487 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 145.16 Crore (1,45,16,24,150) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 1,55,02,407 sessions.

The ministry stated that sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 daily new cases that is being reported for the last 187days now.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 11,10,855 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 67.89 Crore (67,89,89,110) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, the weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 1.10 per cent and the daily positivity rate stands at 2.05 per cent.