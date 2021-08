India has been witnessing a continuous fall in the active caseload. It today stands at 3,88,508, which is the lowest in 139 days.

With 28,204 new COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India on Tuesday recorded the lowest daily cases in 147 days, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. India has been witnessing a continuous fall in the active caseload. It today stands at 3,88,508, which is the lowest in 139 days. The active cases constitute 1.21 per cent of the total cases, the lowest since March 2020.

With the new cases, the COVID case tally in India has reached 31,998,158. Of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,11,80,968 patients have already recovered from COVID-19 and 41,511 recovered in the last 24 hours. India also recorded the highest ever recovery rate which currently is at 97.45 per cent. The death toll has mounted to 4,28,682 including 373 new deaths.

The weekly positivity rate also remained below 5 per cent and is currently at 2.36 per cent. Further, the daily positivity rate is at 1.87 per cent, less than 3 per cent for 15 consecutive days. The testing capacity in the country has been substantially ramped up with 48.32 crore tests conducted so far.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research, a total of 48,32,78,545 samples were tested up to August 9, of which, 15,11,313 samples were tested yesterday. The cumulative number of COVID vaccine doses administered in the country so far has reached 51,45,00,268 of which doses 54,91,647 were administered in the last 24 hours.

The Education Department of Delhi has issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for the reopening of schools in the state for the students of 10 to 12 classes. Schools in Delhi will partially resume classes and students are permitted to visit their schools for admission-related work including counseling/guidance and practical activities related to board exams, according to an order by Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Sunday.

In this regard, the Directorate of Education has issued the appropriate guidelines to ensure that COVID appropriate protocols are followed and children’s safety is ensured. Written consent is to be obtained from the parents of all students who are willing to visit the school, all the classrooms, laboratories, libraries, toilets, drinking water, etc. such places where physical movements of students and teachers take place, should be thoroughly sanitised, the SOPs stated.

Proper thermal screening should be done on the school gate to make sure that if any student or teacher or other school staff shows symptoms of cough, cold, or fever, they will not be allowed to enter the school. The Head of the school or department will make sure that the guidelines related to social distancing and Covid protocols should be followed, the directive added.

Online Classes/Digital Distance Learning will continue and those students who wish to continue their studies through Online Classes shall be allowed to do so, said the Education department.

Earlier on July 28, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had asked for feedback from parents, students, teachers, and principals for a decision on reopening educational institutions in the national capital and both students and parents suggested that school should be reopened.

After a ravaging Covid wave in April-May, Delhi has been witnessing a downward trend in cases.