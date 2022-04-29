India's daily COVID-19 caseload continues to rise, with the country reporting 3,377 new infections in the last 24 hours

India’s daily COVID-19 caseload continues to rise, with the country reporting 3,377 new infections in the last 24 hours.

In comparison to Thursday, the country reported 74 more COVID-19 instances today. In India, 3,303 COVID-19 instances were reported yesterday. The number of active cases in the country has risen to 17,801, accounting for 0.04 percent of all cases.

According to ministry data, 2,496 individuals have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, bringing the overall number of recoveries to 4,25,30,622.

The current recovery rate is 98.74 percent. However, with 60 new deaths, the death toll rose to 5,23,753.

With 4,73,635 COVID-19 tests completed in the last 24 hours, the daily positivity rate has been recorded at 0.71 percent. Also mentioned was a weekly positive rate of 0.63 percent.

In terms of vaccination, 22,80,743 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were given out during this time period. With this, the total number of vaccines given out as part of the nationwide vaccination campaign has now reached 1,88,65,46,894.