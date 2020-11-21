The total number of coronavirus cases in India has crossed 90 lakh mark, with over 46K new cases and 564 deaths reported in last 24 hours. Of the 90,50,598 Covid cases, there are 4,39,747 active cases and 84,78,124 recoveries.

With 46,232 new COVID-19 cases and 564 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in India reached 90,50,598 on Saturday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed. The total figure includes 4,39,747 active cases and 84,78,124 recoveries. The death toll due to the virus currently stands at 1,32,726, with 564 reported in the last 24 hours.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 10,66,022 COVID-19 samples were tested on Friday. With this, a total of 13,06,57,808 samples have been tested for the coronavirus so far. The highest number of daily cases was reported from Delhi with 6,608 new cases, taking the tally of active cases to 40,936. As many as 5,17,238 cases have been reported so far, including 4,68,143 recoveries, and 8,159 deaths.

In an effort to control the spread of Covid-19 in Delhi, house-to-house surveys and contact-tracing will be stepped up in containment zones, said the Delhi government. “Contact tracing was already taking place before this spike and is still underway at a large scale. House-to-house surveys will be conducted in containment zones from today to check on symptomatic patients,” said Satyendar Jain, Delhi Health Minister, on Friday.

Dr. Atul Kakkar of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital asserted that door to door survey in Delhi is going to be beneficial for patients as it will help in detecting patients with comorbidity and elderly patients. “At least we will know how many patients we have and how best we can utilise medical facilities,” he said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Thursday announced that the fine for not wearing a mask has been increased to Rs 2,000 from Rs 500 in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

Covid-19 has a potential to transmit from human to human when an infected person is in close contact with another. The virus can spread from an infected person’s mouth or nose in small liquid particles when they cough or sneeze. Face masks play an important role in containing its spread.

