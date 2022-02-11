The weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 5.76 per cent while the daily positivity rate is reported to be 3.89 per cent.

India on Friday reported 58,077 fresh COVID19 cases, pushing the cumulative tally to 4,25,36,137 in the country, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The active COVID-19 cases in the country declined to 6,97,802, which accounts for 1.64 per cent of the country’s total positive cases. The top five states which have maximum active cases are Kerala with 2,33,747 cases, followed by Maharashtra with 74,108 cases, Tamil Nadu with 66,992 cases, Karnataka with 52,047 cases, and Andhra Pradesh with 40,884 cases.

The weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 5.76 per cent while the daily positivity rate is reported to be 3.89 per cent. A total of 1,50,407 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 4,13,31,158. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.17 per cent while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

The country reported 657 deaths in the country in the past 24 hours, increasing the total reported death count to 5,07,177. Also, the testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded with 14,91,678 tests being conducted in the last 24 hours. India has so far conducted 74,78,70,047 cumulative tests. India has administered a total of 48,18,867 doses in the last 24 hours, which brings the total tally of doses administered to 1,71,79,51,432.