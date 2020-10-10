Coronavirus Update: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday said that with a spike of 73,272 new COVID-19 cases and 926 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's Covid-19 count has reached 69,79,424.

India reported a spike of 73,272 new COVID-19 cases and 926 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. With this new surge in the COVID-19 cases, the country’s coronavirus count has reached 69,79,424 including 8,83,185 active cases, 59,88,823 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 1,07,416 deaths.

At present, Maharashtra continues to be at the top of the country’s COVID-19 tally with 2,36,947 active cases. While Karnataka recorded 11,8870 active cases, Kerala has 91,841 active cases. As per the data issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 11,64,018 samples tested for COVID-19 on Friday. Over 8.57 crores samples of COVID-19 have been tested so far in the country.

Kerala, with 90,66s active cases, is severely affected. However, 1,67,256 patients have been cured in the State and 930 people have died due to COVID-19. In Andhra Pradesh, there are 48,661 active cases while 6,84,930 patients have been cured of the disease. Moreover, 6,128 people have succumbed to the virus in the State.

As many as 2,72,948 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged in the national capital, which has reported 5,653 deaths so far. Delhi currently has 22,232 active cases. Meanwhile, the Health Ministry said that the new recoveries in the country have exceeded the new cases for three continuous weeks, unabated. It also said that the “new cases during these 3 weeks have displayed a steady trend of decline.”

Tamil Nadu reported 5,088 new COVID-19 cases, 5718 discharges and 68 deaths today. The total cases in the state have risen to 6,40,943, including 5,86,454 discharges and 10,052 deaths, the Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Tamil Nadu said.

Karnataka reported 10,704 new COVID-19 cases, 9,613 discharges and 101 deaths today, taking total cases to 6,79,356 including 5,52,519 discharges and 9,675 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 1,17,143, the State Health Department said.

