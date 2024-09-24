India Reports First Case of Fast-Spreading Mpox Strain in Kerala Dubai Returnee

India has confirmed its first case of Mpox caused by the Clade 1B strain of the virus, which is known for its faster transmission and higher fatality rate

India has confirmed its first case of Monkeypox (Mpox) caused by the Clade 1B strain of the virus, which is known for its faster transmission and higher fatality rate. This development comes after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared Mpox a disease of international concern just last month.

Case Identified in Kerala, Patient Stable

According to the Ministry of Health, the Clade 1B strain was detected in a patient from Kerala who had recently returned from Dubai. The patient is currently in stable condition. “Contact tracing is underway to identify any potential spread of the disease,” a health ministry source reported.

While there is heightened vigilance, officials reassured the public that the situation is under control. “There is no indication of any widespread risk to the public at this time,” a ministry official stated.

Modes of Transmission: Close Contact and Contaminated Materials

Health authorities clarified that Mpox is not airborne, unlike Covid-19 or influenza. “Mpox spreads mostly through unprotected close physical contact. Sexual transmission is also an important mode of spread,” the official explained.

In addition, the virus can spread through contact with infected materials, such as bedding, or from fluid found in blisters and scabs of an infected person. “Maintaining hygiene is crucial, especially for caregivers who are at risk if they do not use personal protective measures,” the official added.

Previous Cases of Mpox in India

This is not the first time Mpox has been reported in India. Between 2022 and 2024, more than 30 cases of the disease were documented, mostly involving individuals with a travel history to African countries, where the virus is more common.

However, all previous cases were linked to the Clade II strain of the virus, which has a lower transmission rate and fatality risk compared to Clade 1B. “This case from Kerala is the first time the more transmissible Clade 1B strain has been detected in the country,” confirmed the ministry official.

Recent Case in Haryana Highlights Continued Surveillance

The country has been maintaining a close watch on potential Mpox outbreaks. Just recently, a case caused by the Clade II strain was identified in a 26-year-old man from Hisar, Haryana. The patient was isolated at Lok Nayak Hospital and discharged after a few days of observation.

“Public health measures, including contact tracing and monitoring, remain active to ensure the situation remains contained,” said a health ministry source. Officials continue to urge the public to be vigilant but stressed that there is no need for alarm at this time.