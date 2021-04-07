Recording a spike of 1,15,756 new cases in last 24 hours, India's Covid-19 tally has now reached 1,28,01,785. With an unprecedented spike in Covid-19 cases, the need to inoculate all Indians has become a need of the hour.

India has reported the highest single-day spike of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. As per the latest update shared by Union health ministry on Wednesday, there has been a spike of 1,15,756 new cases and 630 deaths, taking the total case load to 1,28,01,785, while the number of active cases have shot up to 8,43,473. The death toll, on the other hand, has risen to 1,66,177. Speaking about recoveries, 59,856 people have been discharged in past 24 hours, while the total number of recoveries till now has reached 1,17,92,125.

Even as India amps up the rate of vaccination by making everyone above the age of 45 applicable to get a Covid-19 shot, the demand to make vaccination available for all has caught flight and is deemed as the need of the hour to curb the spread of the virus. India has inoculated 8,70,77,474 people till date, with focus on priority groups such healthcare and frontline workers, people above the age of 45 and co-morbidity cases.

In regards to opening up Covid-19 vaccine to everyone above the age of 18, the Indian Medical Association recently wrote to PM Modi that our vaccination strategy must be geared up with immediate effect and on war footing in view of the rapid spread of the second wave of Covid-19. IMA suggested that all citizens above the age of 18 must be permitted receive Covid-19 vaccine and walk-in Covid-19 vaccination centers should be made available to all free of cost to everyone at their nearest possible place.

As high-impact states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Haryana and others impose stricter curbs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a review meet with the chief ministers of these states on tomorrow. Although the chances of re-imposition of lockdown are less, we can expect nationwide stricter curbs in the days to come.