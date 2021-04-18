India on Sunday reported 2,61,500 new Covid-19 cases and 1,501 deaths in last 24 hours. Amid the Covid-19 spike, medical oxygen, ICU, Remdesivir, and bed facilities are all in short supply in many states.

According to data from the Union Health Ministry, India recorded 2,61,500 new Covid-19 cases and 1,501 deaths in the last 24 hours even after many states observe a weekend lockdown. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Saturday that the widening gap between daily new cases and daily new recoveries indicates that the infection is advancing at a much faster pace than recoveries with steadily rising active cases, citing the “alarming increase in the daily number of active cases” and “a rapid growth of 10.2 percent in the number of deaths.”

Medical oxygen, Remdesivir, and bed facilities are all in short supply in many states. The states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh are majorly struggling with an increase in cases. The COVID-19 situation in Delhi has become “very serious and worrying,” according to CM Arvind Kejriwal, who also said that oxygen, Remdesivir, and tocilizumab for patients are in short supply. The government announced on Thursday that it would import 50,000 metric tonnes of medical oxygen to ensure supplies to states.

Following concerns about a Remdesivir shortage and high price, pharmaceutical firms have finally decided to lower the price in order to increase the availability of Remdesivir injection, after the government intervention. Meanwhile, The government of Yogi Adityanath has decided to use the National Security Act (NSA) to convict three people who were arrested in Kanpur with 265 Remdesivir injection vials.

Maharashtra Government accused the Central government of not providing assistance with the Remdesivir. The Centre, on the other hand, said on Saturday that it has been assisting state authorities in obtaining the antiviral drug in every way possible.