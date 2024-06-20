India Reports Over 40,000 Suspected Heatstroke Cases Amid Severe Heatwave

India has reported over 40,000 suspected heatstroke cases this summer, as a prolonged heatwave has claimed more than 100 lives across the country. Meanwhile, parts of northeast India are grappling with severe floods resulting from heavy rainfall, authorities reported.

Temperatures in northern India have soared to nearly 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit), marking one of the longest heatwave spells ever recorded. This extreme heat is part of a broader trend of rising temperatures across Asia, exacerbated by human-driven climate change.

The scorching heat has led to alarming incidents, such as birds falling from the sky and hospitals being overwhelmed with heat-affected patients. The health ministry has directed federal and state institutions to prioritize the treatment of heatstroke patients. Hospitals in Delhi, also facing water shortages, have been instructed to increase the availability of beds.

Between March 1 and June 18, more than 40,000 suspected heatstroke cases and at least 110 confirmed deaths were reported, with northwest and eastern India experiencing twice the usual number of heatwave days. The weather office has forecast above-normal temperatures for the remainder of the month, attributing the heat intensity to the unbalanced growth of Indian cities turning them into “heat traps.”

Kartick Satyanarayan, co-founder and CEO of the non-profit Wildlife SOS, highlighted the impact on wildlife, stating, “During the ongoing heatwave, most bird rescue calls that we receive are due to birds falling from the skies.” He noted that Wildlife SOS has been receiving over 35-40 rescue calls daily in and around the Delhi-National Capital Region, primarily for bird rescues.

In addition to the heatwave, the northeastern state of Assam has been severely affected by floods and landslides triggered by relentless rainfall. At least six people died on Tuesday night, including a woman and her three daughters who were buried alive in a landslide. “Their house was on a slope, and they died on the spot around midnight,” said Siju Das, a state disaster management official, adding that the bodies were recovered after a three-hour rescue operation.

Floodwaters have surpassed danger levels in the Kopili River, a major tributary of the Brahmaputra. More than 160,000 people in Assam have been affected, with over 30 fatalities reported since the end of May due to floods and landslides caused by heavy rain.

As India continues to battle these extreme weather events, the urgent need for climate resilience and sustainable urban planning becomes increasingly evident.