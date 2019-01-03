India on Thursday responded to US President Donald Trump statement mocking work done by India in Afghanistan. US President Donald Trump during a presser earlier had invoked the issue of India funding a library in Afghanistan and made fun of the work done saying that who's using it.

India on Thursday responded to US President Donald Trump statement mocking work done by India in Afghanistan. US President Donald Trump during a presser earlier had invoked the issue of India funding a library in Afghanistan and made fun of the work done saying that who’s using it. Responding to Donald Trump, India said that developmental assistance to the war-ravaged country can help in transforming lives.

Further talking on India-Afghanistan partnership, Indian officials said that it is built taking the needs of the country into consideration with an objective to help people in order to improve the living standards of their lives.

Donald Trump was interacting with the media during a cabinet meeting where he talked about work done by India in Afghanistan. He told that how PM Modi was sharing how India built a library in Afghanistan and said that who’s using it in Afghanistan. Donald Trump was basically defending the cut in the aid and humanitarian work done by US in these countries. Donald Trump added that India building a library in Afghanistan is just five hours of work what US has done. Moreover, he mentioned that countries like Russia, India, Pakistan should take the responsibilities of protecting and developing Afghanistan.

