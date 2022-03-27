After a gap of two years, India is all set to resume international flights with 100% capacity from today. As per the revised guidelines shared by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the cabin crew members and security staff are no longer required to wear PPE Kits. The mandate to leave three seats vacant for medical emergencies has also been lifted.

However, wearing masks and sanitization is still mandatory. In case of medical emergencies, PPE protective gears, sanitizer, and N-95 masks will be available on every flight.

The aviation industry has witnessed major setbacks in last two years, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. Even as countries like France, Germany, Italy, China, South Korea continue to witness a spike in the number of cases, the cases in India remain comparatively low.

In the last 24 hours, India has reported 1,421 new cases and 149 deaths. The active caseload now stands at 16,187 and the daily positivity rate is at 0.23%.