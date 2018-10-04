Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday arrived in New Delhi for a 2-day visit which will focus on signing 5 billion dollar deal for S-400 Triumf, Russia's most advanced air defence systems. Putin was greeted by Foreign Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj at the airport and then by a warm hug by PM Modi at the latter's residence. On Friday the 2 leaders will hold the annual India-Russia bilateral summit.

The focus of the deal is the S-400 air defence missile systems agreement that reports suggest Russian President Putin will oversee the signing of the USD 5 billion deal.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday arrived in New Delhi for a 2-day visit which will focus on signing 5 billion dollar deal for S-400 Triumf, Russia’s most advanced air defence systems, between the 2 countries despite United States sanctions against countries buying Russian defence equipment.

Putin was greeted by Foreign Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj at the airport and then by a warm hug by PM Modi at the latter’s residence. On Friday the 2 leaders will hold the annual India-Russia bilateral summit.

Welcome to India, President Putin. Looking forward to our deliberations, which will further enhance India-Russia friendship. @KremlinRussia_E pic.twitter.com/IlGwRrXgAK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 4, 2018

FOCUS OF BILATERAL SUMMIT

“The key feature of this visit will be the signing of the agreement to deliver S-400 air defence systems,” Putin’s top foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov was quoted in media reports as saying in Moscow.

Thew deal between India and Russia has come despite the United States expressing its discontent saying it would be a focus area for the US to implement punitive sanctions against India.

A US State Department Spokesperson on Wednesday, when asked about India’s plan to purchase multi-billion S-400 missile defense system from Russia, said that US urges all of its allies and partners to forgo transactions with Russia that would trigger sanctions under CAATSA.

WHAT IS CAATSA?

The Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) is instituted by the US Congress on arms purchases from Russia, but American lawmakers have allowed the possibility of a presidential waiver.

