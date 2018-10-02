The key feature of the Russian president Vladimir Putin's visit to India will be the signing of the agreement to deliver S-400 missile systems. The value of the contract will be more than $5 billion. India will be purchasing five S-400 Triumf missile air defence systems from Russia.

India and Russia will undergo a landmark agreement in the coming days as India will sign a multi-billion dollar deal to acquire the S-400 surface-to-air missile system from Russia. The deal is likely to happen within this week on October 4-5, when Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit New Delhi to attend the annual India-Russia summit. According to reports, the advanced missile system will cost India over $5 billion.

As per Vladimir Putin’s top foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov, “The key feature of the Russian president’s visit to India will be the signing of the agreement to deliver S-400 air defence systems. The value of the contract will be more than $5 billion.” India will be purchasing five S-400 Triumf missile air defence systems.

According to sources, there’s another deal in motion as well where India might purchase four frigates from Russia during Putin’s upcoming visit.

The S-400 missile system is said to be one of the most advanced warfare technology in the world today. It is in operation since 2007 and has the ability to track over 300 targets simultaneously and shoot down 40 targets in one go over a range of 400 kilometres. It is also said that the sensitive radars of the missile system can detect even stealth aircraft which are impossible for other systems to detect.

It is worth noting that the news of this deal has broken out a month after the United States had warned India against it. Donald Trump administration stressed that the acquisition of the missile system will be taken into account as a “significant transaction” and can force the US to impose tough sanctions.

Earlier in September, United States President Donal Trump had signed an executive order which enabled the US to slap tough sanctions on nations and foreign entities and individuals who would be found violating the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA).

China became the first country to feel the brunt of the order. US imposed sanctions on China, mainly on an Equipment Development Department under China’s Ministry of Defence and its director Li Shangfu, for its recent purchase of Russian Sukhoi Su-35 jets and S-400 surface-to-air missile.

