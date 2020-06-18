About 20 Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel rank officer, had lost their lives in the violent face-off with China in the Galwan valley area of Ladakh on June 15.

Last respects were paid here on Thursday to Colonel Santosh Babu, Commanding Officer of the 16 Bihar regiment, who lost his life during the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops at the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh. The ‘guard of honour’ was given to the late Colonel while the family bid a tearful adieu to him.

As the tricolour-wrapped coffin was brought by the army personnel, the emotionally-charged crowd was holding the national flags and raised slogans of “Santosh Babu amar hai”. On Wednesday, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao paid their last respects at the airport station before the mortal remains were brought to Suryapet.

Meanwhile, family and friends of Naib Subedar Satnam Singh paid homage to the late jawan in Punjab’s Gurdaspur and remembered him as a “hero” who lost his life to safeguard the borders of the country.

In Patiala, family and friends of Naib Subedar Mandeep, who was among the 20 Army personnel who lost their lives in a skirmish Galwan Valley, said, “Singh was a brave soldier who lost his life in action in the Galwan Valley; this loss never can be compensated. We are proud of him.”

Mortal remains of Havaldar Sunil Kumar were also taken for last rites in Bihar’s Bihta.

The violent face-off happened in Galwan Valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to “unilaterally change” the status quo during de-escalation in eastern Ladakh and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side, India said on June 16.

